Donald Michael (Don) Lemiski was born on August 6th, 1933 in Vegreville, Alberta and moved with his parents to Vernon, B.C. in 1944. He graduated from Vernon High School and studied at the University of Alberta where he met his future wife, Shirley Sutherland. They married and returned to Vernon to raise their family and start a dental practice. Don was a well known and respected dentist for 43 years in downtown Vernon and he also helped establish a permanent dental theatre in the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Isabel and Michael Lemiski; his first wife, Shirley; one sister-in-law, Janet Lemiski and his dear friend, Beryl Rook.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Brigitte; two brothers, Frank and Michael (Hedy); his four children, Doug (Nathalie), David (Norma), Bill (Dawn) and Carol Ryan (Dan). His memory will be forever cherished by his nine grandchildren, Brett and John (and their mother, Mardy), Evan and Mica, Adrian and Sean, Josie, Elle and Blue; two nieces, Natasha and Hannah; two nephews, Ron and Tom; and numerous cousins.

Don loved to socialize and really appreciated his friendships with the Kinsmen, United Church members and choir, classmates, fishing buddies and neighbors. He was beloved by so many in the community as a genuine, giving and fun friend to all. Don loved to fish, golf, sing, care for his lakeshore property and vacation in Hawaii. He will be deeply missed but his legacy and his aloha spirit will live on in all those he touched.

During a year long battle with cancer he remained optimistic and extremely grateful for the life he had lived and for those he shared it with. Special thanks to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Dr. LePage, Dr. Bosma, Dr. Hardy and the exceptional staff of the Vernon Cancer Clinic, and the lovely Hospice House.

Cremation preceded a Funeral Service which will be held at Trinity United Church, 3300 Alexis Park Drive, on Saturday, January 5th, 2019 at 1:00 pm.

Funeral arrangements have been made with Bethel Funeral Chapel Ltd., 5605-27th Street, Vernon, B.C. V1T 8Z5 250-542-1187.