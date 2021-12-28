Donna Jean Effie Kowalski













December 10, 1953 – December 28, 2021

In Loving Memory ~

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Donna Kowalski at the age of 68. Donna will be deeply missed by her partner Charlie Fisher, sister, Mary-Ann Kowalski, brother Brian Kowalski, nieces and nephews BJ (Evan), Robert (Crystal), Amanda (Travis), Jessica (Chris), Justin (Dustin), Bree (Chris) and Felicia Kowalski. Donna was welcomed on the other side by her son Damien and first husband Robert Marks and her parents Rudy and Grace Kowlaski.

As per Donna’s wishes, there will be no funeral service held.