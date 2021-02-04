1930-2021 ~ Grandmother, Auntie, Mother, Sister and Friend.

We, the Swanson family are at a great loss and deep sadness, as are many others, to announce the sudden passing of our mother at 90 years of age.

She was born an identical twin to sister Polly Maclean in High Prairie, Alberta on November 14th 1930. Married Dad- Walter Swanson in 1953 and started an adventure filled life.

They travelled from Alberta to Germany in 1955 where dad was in the military-PPCLI (paratrooper). After our time there, we then came back to Canada. Alberta-Prince Rupert-Terrace.

In 1973 we as a family of 6 moved to Vernon, BC where she could be close with her twin Polly once again-those two were inseparable. The twins worked at the fruit union packing house until retirement but kept busy with bingo, dancing, baking, knitting, singing and spent lots of time at the Schubert Centre.

In 1988 mom lost the love of her life but continued on strong, taking many adventures and meeting new people along the way. She should have written a book. Her expression, “life is a gift-enjoy every moment” has true meaning behind it and will be honored by the family she leaves behind.

Her sons Brian (Diana), Wayne, Lance and daughter Cheryl (passed in 2019), grandchildren Kurtis, Troy, Courtney (passed in 2007), Sarah and Mariah and great-grandchildren Peyton and Hayley. We will deeply miss the “Goodnight, I love you” phone calls.

We will miss her beautiful smile. Rest in peace Mom (Grandma). Love you, love you forever and always. A celebration of life will be held in spring 2021.

In the arms of an angel by Sarah McLachlan was one of Mom’s favorite songs.

