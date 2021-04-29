1929-2020 ~ It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dad, Douglas Fletcher, at Hospice House, Vernon, B.C. I was very fortunate to spend daily quality time with dad during his last month. He passed peacefully in his sleep.

Dad was my friend, confidant and strength. Dad was born in Hazelton, B.C., July 18, 1929, and moved to Barkerville, B.C. in 1935. At a young age, dad ventured out on his own and worked in the mines. He then joined the Army Dec 10, 1948 and became a Paratrooper with the PPCLI division.

He was in Calgary at that time when he met mom. They were married Oct. 1949. Dad was all set to go to Korea when he was called back to train more recruits.

In 1951 dad and several hundred Paratroopers jumped into Vernon on the L&A Ranch. Later in 1951 dad was given an honorable discharge due to an injury.

Dad and mom, along with their 4 children, moved to Vernon in 1961. He was employed by Pioneer Sash & Door until 1965, when he opened a branch of Boyd Distributors. He remained with Boyd until his retirement in 1987.

Dad and mom spent many years as snowbirds and had a home in Yuma, Arizona. They had a wonderful time travelling to other places together and enjoyed travelling and spending time with friends and neighbors. Dad loved golfing and fishing. He was also a huge fan of the Vernon Vipers, our local hockey team.

Mom and dad were married for 70 years until mom passed away in 2019. Dad lost the love of his life and missed her dearly. They are now reunited forever. Dad is survived by daughter Barbara Stevens, son Gordon Fletcher, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, son-in-law Jock McKinnon and his sister Agnes Fletcher. He is predeceased by my sisters Carol Ann (McQueen) and Betty (McKinnon) and my dear mom, and dad’s 4 sisters and 3 brothers.

Dad will be dearly missed by so many. Until we meet again, you will always be in the hearts of everyone who loved you.

Love from all your family.

Obituary