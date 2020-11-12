1966-2020 ~ It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dwayne Thomas.

Losing him has left a hole in the hearts of his family and friends. Dwayne was born in 1966 and attended WL Seaton Secondary before leaving Vernon to join the Canadian military.

He served for 31 years and represented Canada on various UN tours around the world. His family was always extremely proud of his service and sacrifice for his country.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Tamara, their children Mackenzie and Cameron, his mother Carol, siblings Darryl (Tanya), Kerry (Paul), Lauralee, and his nieces and nephews. He was taken from us far too soon.

Anyone wishing to is encouraged to make a donation in Dwayne’s name to the Cancer Society.