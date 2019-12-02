January 31, 1947 – December 2, 2019

Ed will be missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Leonora Saladino who took outstanding care of him. They were married for 32 years. He will also be missed by his three sisters Madeleine, Jacinthe and Suzanne, his brother Francois, his nephews and nieces as well as their children: Georges Gendron (Maya), Corine Archambault, Felix Gagne (Adelie, Laina), Sophie Gagne (Genny), Olivier Aubin (Lucas, Gabrielle, Jacqueline, Arianne), and Laurier Aubin.

Canadian born, Ed lived in four provinces and one territory, mostly in B.C. which he loved, and settled in Vernon for the last 13 years. He was an enthusiast of the outdoors all his life.

There is no service or celebration of his life planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please add coins to the Children’s Foundation box at Tim Hortons or donate online at Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.