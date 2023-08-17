August 17, 2023
To all those who wish to join us in celebration of the long and well lived life of my father, Edward Allan (AL) McLennan, Wayne Richardson is hosting a get-together on September 2nd at 3 pm. at 7521 Brooks Lane, Vernon.
