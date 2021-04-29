1926-2021 ~ It is with great sadness the family announce the passing of Emily Marie Stanley. Emily was born in Macoun Sask. June 7, 1926.

She lived on family farm with her mom, two brothers and two sisters. She met Garnet and they married Nov. 17, 1948. They had six children being raised on the farms.

In 1965 they decided to move to BC and settled in Enderby where Garnet got a job at the mill. They bought a small house and in 1967 their 4th son was born. Mom babysat other children for extra income. Mom was always in the kitchen baking, canning fresh BC fruit and veggies.

As their children married Mom and Dad had more time to go fishing and trips to Reno and other bus trips. After Dad passed away in 2010 Mom moved to Armstrong and lived in an apt. till she needed more help. Mom moved to P.V. Manor in Armstrong Feb. 2017 where she loved her new surrounding and all the caring people who looked after her.

She leaves to mourn her children: Gord (Wendy), Dennis (Darlene), Carol (Dennis), Linda (George), Jim (Carol), Cheryl (Birk) and Terry. 17 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter and one sister Rose.

Very special thanks to the staff and all the aides who looked after Mom at the Manor. What an amazing place and loving dedicated staff. Obituary