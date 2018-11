March 15, 1931 – November 21, 2018

Eric Erwin Krause was born on March 15th, 1931 in Ponoka, Alberta and passed away suddenly at his residence in Vernon, B.C. on November 17th, 2018 at the age of 87 years.

Cremation preceded a Celebration Of Eric’s Life which will be held in May, 2019 in Vernon, BC.

Funeral arrangements have been made with Bethel Funeral Chapel Ltd., 5605-27th Street, Vernon, B.C. V1T 8Z5, 250-542-1187.