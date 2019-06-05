June 5, 2019

Florence Kathleen Tetreau March 1943 – November 2018. It is with broken hearts that we say goodbye.

Florence leaves behind her loving husband Jim of 35 years, beloved son Dave Hamilton (Shannon), three step children (Michael, Charlotte and Tammy), three grandchildren (Lindsay, Keenan & Jocylin), five siblings, many adoring nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Florence grew up in the Comox Valley but spent most of her life in northern BC; including 30 years in the Burns Lake area. She has lived the last five years in Enderby.

Travel was always a fun adventure for her and Jim. They spent time in New Zealand, Australia, South East Asia, and the coast countries of South America. (Except for Argentina)

Florence was a tireless volunteer for many years, Including ten years with the Humane Society in Yuma and most recently the Lions Club in Enderby.

She was a passionate animal lover and was owned by at least two pets at any given time. Many of them strays.

She will be forever loved and forever missed.

The family extends a warm invitation to join them in her Celebration of Life June 15th at one o’clock at the Enderby and District Senior’s Complex, 1101 George Street (Hwy 97B), Enderby, BC.