Frank Bydlowski













November 23, 2021

In loving memory ~

We are sadden to announce the passing of our father at the age of 93. He now has joined his wife June.

He left behind 3 daughters, Judy (Roger), Fran (Rick), Susan (Barry) and a son Tony (Marilyn). 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Dad lived in Vernon all his life. He loved making wooden toys for Santa Anonymous. He has made wooden lawn chairs, picnic tables and rocking horses for his family.

Our father will be dearly missed.