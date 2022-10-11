Frank David Bird

March 3, 1925 – October 11, 2022

It is with much sadness that the family of Frank D. Bird of Vernon announces his passing on October 11, 2022. He has now been reunited with his dear wife Evelyn.

Frank was predeceased by his loving wife Evelyn in 2004 and earlier by his Mother and Father and his brother Roy of Toronto.

Surviving family members include David (Sandi), Connie, Linda (Greg) and Frank (Leona), all residing in Vernon.

Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Franks life started in Saskatchewan on the family farm near Regina and later moving near Yorkton. At a very early age he and his brother Roy learned how to raise Hereford cattle, crops and of course bringing in the hay.

In the cold winter months music took over. Franks first instrument was a banjo. His first six years of school were by correspondence on the farm. High school training meant a move to town which was Punnichy, about 8 miles from the farm.

One of Franks close friends in school was Teddy Whisken who played piano. Frank decided to move from playing banjo to a saxophone so he bought a Conn Tenor Sax. He and Teddy then formed the school and town dance band by adding a drummer and got the job of playing in the town hall for regular dances.

Frank and T eddy both graduated and Teddy went to Montreal to study piano with the great Oscar Pedersen while Frank formed the Hub City Blues Dance Band. They played Saskatoon weekly and special events in the area such as fairs etc.

At this point Frank decided to enter the broadcasting world. He went to Toronto and studied radio with Lorne Green. He also worked with Leslie Neilson, star of several Hollywood productions. At this point Frank accepted an offer from CKBI, Prince Albert, as staff announcer. After a few months he took over as sports director for three years. While in P.A. he met his Queen of Northern Lights, Evelyn Grambo, whom he married. Next move was to Lethbridge as sports director and then or CKX Radio – TV in Brandon. From there to CKAL in Vernon and then to CJVR in Melfort.

Both Frank and his wife Ev loved curling, fishing, hunting, golfing, camping but the best of all their family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Vernon heart and stroke club.

There will be a Celebrations of Life at Franks home on October 22 – 1-4pm