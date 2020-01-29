August 22, 1928 – January 29, 2020

Gabe was born on August 22nd, 1928 in Macklin, Saskatchewan and passed away on January 29th, 2020 in the North Okanagan Hospice at the age of 91 years.

Gabe will be lovingly remembered by three daughters, Donna O’Dwyer (Chuck Ainsworth), Patsy Exner (Dave Kenny) and Carol Galbraith; five grandchildren, Jodi (Darren) Cecchini, Tyler (Jessica) O’Dwyer, Tenille Exner, Ryan Exner and Adam Galbraith; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Flo Rosie, Sylvia (Dave) Gourlay and Jean (George) Stewart; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Daisy in 2019; three brothers, Pius, Peter and Raymond and four sisters, Anne, Kay, Leona and Janice.

Cremation preceded the Funeral Service which will be held at All Saints Anglican Church on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at 2 pm with Reverend Garry Schmidt officiating. Inurnment will follow in the All Saints Anglican Church Columbarium.

As an expression of sympathy, those who wish to do so may send donations in memory of Gabe to All Saints Anglican Church (designated for the Parish Hall Restoration), 3205-27th Street, Vernon, B.C. V1T 4W8 or the North Okanagan Hospice Society, 3506-27th Avenue, Vernon, B.C. V1T 1S4.

Funeral arrangements have been made with

Bethel Funeral Chapel Ltd.,

5605-27th Street, Vernon, B.C. V1T 8Z5

250-542-1187

Bethel Funeral Chapel Ltd