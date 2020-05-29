1954-2020 ~ Gail Elizabeth Thomas, age 66, passed away in early May in her home with family. Last summer, she learned her cancer had returned, and she made the difficult decision to decline further treatment. She made the most of her last 10 months of life, handling this with courage and poise. Her family cherished this special time with her, soaking up every precious moment.

Born in Regina, Saskatchewan and raised in Calgary, Alberta, Gail ultimately found her home in British Columbia. Gail was an artist and had a beautiful singing voice. In more recent years, she discovered quilting, which allowed her to unite her painting talent with her love of fabric. Gail saw the world with more colour, magic and beauty than most, and she shared this special lens with others through her artwork.

Sometimes misunderstood, Gail’s gentleness, generosity, unconditional love and support for those in her inner circle was unparalleled. Her family hopes that in her passing she truly appreciated how much she was loved and how many lives she influenced for the better. She was beautiful inside and out, one of those special people who only comes along once or twice in a lifetime, and she will be deeply missed.

Gail is survived by her father Godfrey (Geoff) Thomas, partner Harry Bryant, daughter Lindsey Thomas (Jim Sikyea), brother David Thomas (Lori Thomas), two nieces Robyn and Brynlee and granddaughter Olivia. Gail is predeceased by her mother, Barbara Thomas.

The service for Gail will be postponed until it is safe for groups to gather again. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of the following organizations: ArtStarts in Schools (BC) or Music Seeds International (Vancouver, BC). Arrangements entrusted with Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon B.C. 250-542-0155.

Obituary