Garry Messina

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the sudden passing of Garry Messina at the age of 71. We’ve lost a son, brother, husband, father and uncle but Garry left us doing what he was passionate about, hiking. In respect of Garry’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. In Garry’s memory we ask you go for a hike, bike ride or play some music.

