Glen Stickland

Nov 17, 1929 – Apr 29, 2018

Glen passed away peacefully at Parkview Place in Enderby, BC on April 29th at the age of 88. He was born in Vancouver on November 17, 1929.

Glen spent his younger years in Sumas Prairie and in 1948 he moved to Enderby to help his dad farm at Springbend. He married his “girl” Marie Smith on September 7, 1953 and worked for Baird Bros for 36 years. He enjoyed travel, curling, golf, skiing, slow pitch, the lake and spending time with family and friends.

Glen will be missed by his loving wife Marie of almost 65 years; his sister Muriel and sisters-in-law: Gert and June; his children: Shelley (Alois) of Austria, Lynne (Geoff) of Enderby, and Ron (Deb) of Grindrod; grandchildren: Samual (Silvana), Michael, Katharina (Martin), Viktoria, Tyler (Tara), Bill (Jen), Matt (Nincie) and Geordan; great-grandchildren: Maddi, Lexxi, Anna, Abby, Nico Glen and Adilyn; many nephews and nieces and many close friends. He is predeceased by his brothers Norman and Stan.

A Celebration of Life is planned for May 5, 2018 at Enderby & District Senior Complex at 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.MyAlternatives.ca.

Arrangements entrusted to ALTERNATIVES FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, Armstrong 250-546-7237 & Vernon 250-558-0866.

