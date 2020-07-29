Hannelore was predeceased by her parents, Friedrich and Freida, her sisters, Mia and Inge, infant brother, Karl-Heinz and her husband, the love of her life, Russell.

She is survived by her son Frank (Keri-Ann) Austin, granddaughter Alyssa Reilly, nieces Natalie (Mike) Roberts, of Vernon, BC and Tessa (Larry) Towne of Maple Ridge, BC as well as her brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerald Austin, Harry (Maurlice) Austin, Lorretta Trozzo, Delores Burkin, and Patricia Nordhal, and many nieces and nephews in Saskatchewan, Alberta and BC.

Hannelore also leaves behind her dear friends, Anne and John Chambers and Frances Kozlowski in Vernon, BC, Ingrid Kuehn in Boise, Idaho, and the many friends she made at TOPS in Vernon.

In respect of Hannelore’s wishes, the family will gather at a later date in Simmie, SK so that she may rest with her beloved Russell. Her greatest joy was her family, with a deep love of animals and nature. Hannelore’s laughter and positive outlook were two of her best qualities and she will be dearly missed by many. Hannelore was kind and generous and, in that spirit, in lieu of flowers a donation to the charity of your choice would make her happiest.

Arrangements in care of Pleasant Valley Funeral Home, Vernon, BC. 250-542-4333Obituary