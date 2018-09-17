August 6, 1941 – September 17, 2018

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Heather Berardinucci on Monday, September 17, 2018 in Vernon, BC.

Heather enjoyed many activities including cross-country skiing, sewing and quilting and travelling. She was an avid supporter of the performing arts and lover of nature, becoming a member of the North Okanagan Naturalist Club and involved in blue bird conservation. She was a school teacher, then librarian and passionate about life-long learning.

Heather will be forever loved and missed by her husband Frank and her daughters Laura Anne and Julia Frances.

There will be a Celebration of Life held for Heather at 1:30 pm on Saturday, September 22nd, 2018 at Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services (4417 29th Street, Vernon, BC).

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donating to the BC Lupus Society or Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation in Heather’s name.

