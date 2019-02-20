February 20, 2019

In Loving Memory of Helen Elaine Skrove 1915-2019.

Helen was born on December 9, 1915 in Blaine Lake, Saskatchewan to Nick and Marie Popove.

She graduated from Saskatchewan Mental Hospital in North Battleford, Saskatchewan in 1943. Helen worked at Dellview Hospital in Vernon, British Columbia between 1950 and 1980.

In 1943 she dedicated her life to serve Jehovah. In September of 1947 she married Gordon Skrove and moved to British Columbia and settled in Vernon in 1950.

Predeceased by brother, Alexander Popove in 1973; husband Gordon Skrove in 1978 and mother Marie Popove in 1984.

Survived by nieces Audrey Laferriere of Vancouver and Jenny Mead of Kamloops; nephews Ron Popove of Kamloops, Rocky Popove of Kamloops and numerous great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1 pm at Pleasant Valley Funeral Home in Vernon, British Columbia.

