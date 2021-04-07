With great sadness, the family of Helen Lorenson, share with you her passing. Helen was always the life of the party. Happy hour in the Hood with her best friends was an event she enjoyed immensely, providing appies, laugh out loud jokes and quirky sayings.

She loved her garden, fishing and camping and travel to hot destinations. We will cherish our many memories of love, laughter and fun.

Due to covid, we will be having a celebration of life at a later date.

Thank you to the staff of VJH and Dignity Memorial for your kindness and compassion. Thank you to everyone for your love and support. If you wish, please make a donation to the Heart And Stroke Foundation for Helen.Obituary