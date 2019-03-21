October 20, 1933 – March 21, 2019

Hubert was born in St. Isidore, Ontario and passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of 85 in Vernon, BC.

He will be remembered by his loving wife of 63 years married, Aline Besner (Meloche) and his four children and extended family from across Canada.

Hubert lived his childhood dream of being a cheese-maker. He was honored with countless awards for his cheese and after a long and prosperous career. Hubert was an avid camper, hiker and skier, and his love of the outdoors inspired all of his family and friends. He will be truly missed by all.