Jean Harvey













In Loving Memory ~

Beloved wife of Brian. Mother of Jane, Anne, and Helen, proud grandmother of David, Lisa, Katelyn, Samantha, Alex, Emma and Claire, and great grandmother to Brian, Owen, and Persephone.

Mum lived a full and eventful 94 years. We know she has found Dad and they are dancing to “We’ll Meet Again” being sung by Vera Lynn.

In lieu of flowers if you would like, please make a donation to the NONA Child Development Centre.Obituary