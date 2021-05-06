1938-2021 ~ It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my darling wife, Jill Goudge, in Vernon’s Hospice House, at the age of 83.

Jill was born in South Africa, travelled & worked in Europe, and came to Canada in the 1960’s, where we met in Banff, Alberta.

Jill was the most loving, caring, kind, wonderful wife a man could have! We were happily married for 56 years. She was the loving mother of our 3 children: Brad (Maureen), Michael, & Jenelle.

She was greatly loved by all her grandchildren: Kai & Mischa (from Jenelle), Megan, Jesse, & Ryan (from Brad), Owen & Ronin (from Michael). Jill will always be remembered as the best Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, & a supportive, faithful & loving friend!

She is predeceased by her parents and (very recently) by her twin brother Michael (Sheila). She is survived by her brother Gerald (Maniunia), husband Gerry, children & grandchildren, nieces & nephews.

Jill missed the African sun, & so she soaked up as much of the Okanagan sun as she could. She was an incredible athlete; playing tennis & grass hockey ferociously (despite her kind heart off the field), enjoyed hiking, & was a pro skier.

Jill was very active in her church, both as a participant and a leader of many workshops. She was her husband’s right hand in running Tillicum & Silver Star Ski School, & later worked as a Care Aid to the disabled, & was a “Caring Clown” for many years.

Jill was blessed with a large number of dear friends over the years, who the family would like to thank from the bottom of our hearts for all your love, devotion, prayers & friendship you showered on her during her life. Jill often said she was humbled by all the love & friendship.

Jill struggled with Parkinson’s for decades, and the family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all the Nurses & Care Aids, who diligently gave such wonderful care to Jill over the years.

As well a special Thank You to all the staff at the Hospital, & the Hospice House for their special care of Jill in the last months.

Donations of flowers for the funeral are welcome & may be sent care of Pleasant Valley Funeral Home, Vernon, B.C. (attn: Jessica)

Donations may be made in Jill’s name to the North Okanagan Hospice Society, and the Parkinson’s Foundation.

“Due to the necessary Covid-19 precautions in place, the funeral mass has been limited to immediate family only. To attend the service virtually, please visit Jill’s obituary notice at www.pleasantvalleyfh.com where there will be instructions to join a livestream of the service.

The livestream will take place on May 14, 2021 at 1:00 pm.”

While attending the virtual service, in honour of Jill’s love of life & colour, please choose colourful clothing, and join us in remembrance of her.

Arrangements in care of Pleasant Valley Funeral Home, Vernon, B.C. 250-542-4333.

