Joan Deanne Gable

In Loving Memory ~ April 1934 – October 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom, Joan Gable of Maple Ridge, B.C. after a long battle with dementia.

She will be reunited with her true love Dennis and lovingly remembered by her children Rory (April), Michelle (Claudio), Wendy (Don), Gordon (Linda) and grandchildren Brandon (Cortnay), Jeremy (Tracy), Josh, Jenna (Brandon), and Tricia.

Her life will be celebrated with love and tears by her family and friends; her memory and legacy will live on in our hearts, minds and souls.

We love you Mom.

