September 7, 1942 – January 30, 2019

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Joan Ellen Barker on January 24, 2019 in Vernon, BC. Joan was an extremely strong woman, one who was able to overcome challenges through-out her life including battling cancer. Joan’s favorite hobbies include puzzles, knitting, cross-stitching, playing bingo & games with her friends, camping, family BBQ’s, more puzzles and all those hummingbirds! Joan spent many years working at Zellers and The Bay in both Winnipeg and Vernon. She is survived by her sons Randy (Elaine), Rick (Barb), Rob (Krista), grandchildren Brandon (Mackenzie), Danielle (Nick), Jeremy, Matthew, Travis and Tyler, great-grandchildren McKenna, Danika and Mason. Joan was pre-deceased by her parents William and Jessie Bevan and her sister Laurie Price.

