January 15, 1930 – November 11, 2019

The family is deeply saddened to announce the peaceful passing of Joan Ruth Wood on November 11, 2019 in Calgary, AB, at 89 years of age. Joan was the daughter of William Hall and Mabel Gertrude Morehouse Hall, born on January 15, 1930 in Winnipeg, MB. Joan attended Polson School in East Kildonan and Tuxedo High School in Winnipeg.

Joan met her husband Roy, when they were both members of the Winnipeg Badminton Club. They were married on May 29, 1953 at the Norwood United Church in Winnipeg. Joan was working at the downtown Eatons in the plumbing and heating department at that time. Prior to that, Joan attended the Angus Business College also in Winnipeg, completing typing, shorthand and bookkeeping courses. Later when Joan lived in Calgary, she worked for Triad Oil prior to having children.

In 1954, Roy’s job took the family from Winnipeg to Calgary, where the Woods lived for more than thirty years. After retirement the Woods moved to Vernon, BC. Joan and Roy participated in many sports throughout their lifetime including golf, water skiing on Kal Lake, snow skiing at Lake Louise, Sunshine and Silver Star, as well as hiking and skating in Olds, AB. In about 1960, the Wood family became members of the Calgary Winter Club, spending a lot of time at the club during the colder months. Joan enjoyed playing badminton, tennis and pickle ball, and she and her team curled an eight ender at the club in 1963, with Joan playing third.

Joan completed her grade 8 piano with the Royal Conservatory of Music. She always had fun with duets at Christmas time, while Roy played the piano and she accompanied on the organ. Joan was an avid card player and gardener. She also enjoyed being in the kitchen and her English pancakes, nanaimo bars, pineapple delight, brownies and tea biscuits could not be matched.

Joan and Roy were actively involved in the Christian Science Church in Calgary and later in Vernon and Kelowna.

Joan was a feisty, determined and loving wife, mother and nana. She was pre-deceased by her husband Roy in 2017, her father in 1993 and her mother in 1985.

Joan is survived by her four children; Darrell Wood (Sheena) of Noosa, Australia, Janice Wood-Brawn (Al) of Calgary, Barbara Wood (Dorothy Kirk) of Calgary and Leanne Botterill (Dean) of Vernon, and her grandchildren; Nicholas VanAppelen, Mike VanAppelen, Leah VanAppelen, David Brawn, Jill Jackson, Steve Brawn, Kelsy Brawn, Jamie Halvorson and Aaron Botterill. Joan also leaves her sister, Lorraine Bentham (Richard) of Flesherton, ON, as well as nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are in the care of Choice Memorial Funeral Services, Calgary, with internment to follow in the Wood family plot at the Coldstream Municipal Cemetery in Coldstream, BC. Joan/Mum/Nana will be deeply missed and never forgotten.