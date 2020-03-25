It is with great sadness that we announce the death of John Victor Goodliffe.

John will be lovingly remembered by his brother, David, his sisters-in-law Donna and Patricia and by his nieces, Sara, Emily and Rachael, nephew in law Paul as well as his great nieces and nephews.

John may have been best known for his work at Sheffield University in the mechanical engineering department and his absolute passion for music, in particular the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra.

However, to his family, he will be remembered for his incredible capacity to run 10 miles after eating 10 bowls of rice krispies, his willingness to put his 3 nieces into his red sports car without seat belts and drive at breakneck speed down the M5; his appreciation for a pint of McEwan’s ale or a wee dram of Scotland’s finest; his knowing how to properly introduce York Minster Cathedral; his love of growing superb tomatoes on his balcony in the Okanagan sunshine; his ability to meld math and clay; his exuberance in all things technical and mechanical and his recognition that Canada offers endless freedom and pristine beauty. He will be terribly missed.