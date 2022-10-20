October 20, 2022

In loving memory ~

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of our dear dad, Joseph Robert (Bob) Gourdine, in Vernon, B.C. at the good age of 91. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 yrs and best friend, Joyce; their sons Pierre and Michel; his sister Louise Bernard and her husband, Bob; his parents, Arthur and Antoinette Gourdine; and in-laws Joe and Irene Kaiser, Jean and Frank Schneider, Louise and Arley Tone, Norm Kaiser and Norm McLean. He is survived by his children, Joanne (Neil Gorda) of Vegreville, Louise of Calgary, Joe (Terri) of Vernon and Philip (Mary) of Australia; his grandchildren Marianne, Robert, Sophie, Claire, Luc, Mac and Lexie; and his sister-in-law, Mona McLean of White Rock, BC.

Dad obtained a Phys Ed degree from the U of A and became a teacher. He went on to find success as a life insurance agent and then as a pharmaceutical rep, a job that took our family to Quebec and Ontario. But the West was home and Dad brought us back to Edmonton in 1967. He became a stock broker and then a mortgage broker before launching his own brokerage firm. He and Mom retired to Vancouver Island in the mid-80’s. Their last move was to Vernon in 2016. Always the life of the party, Dad was the good-looking guy who played the piano at the frat parties. The big smile and infectious laugh made it fun to be with him.

Dad’s constant love and deep respect for our mom and his strong work ethic enabled him to provide a safe, secure and happy life for our family and his concern for us continued to his last day. You were an outstanding father and husband, Dad. Now, it’s time for a well-deserved rest. Fix yourself a drink and join Mom to watch the game. You will be dearly missed but never forgotten.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral. Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Obituary