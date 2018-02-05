June Gwendoyln Holler

Jun 10, 1925 – Feb 5, 2018

With sadness we mark the quiet departure from this life to the next of June Holler, Wife of Don Holler, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother to her Family. She will be missed. God Bless her Journey.

