June Harasymchuk

A burial for June will take place Saturday Aug 14, 2021 at 10:30 am at the Grindrod Cemetery, 53 Crandlemire Rd. Luncheon to follow at the Grindrod Hall.
Please direct any questions to janman@shaw.ca
Thank you Harasymchuk Family Obituary

