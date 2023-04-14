In Loving Memory (1930-2023) ~

Keven Klinkner, born in 1930, had a great love for the outdoors and spent much of his life exploring nature through his passions for fishing, hiking, photography, skiing, and golf. He had an adventurous spirit that was contagious, and he inspired many others to discover the beauty of the natural world.

Keven was a very unique man and one of the things that made him stand out was that no one was sure of the exact date he was born. His mother swore he was born on the frosty morning of March 14 however the Government had his birth date as the 15th. This meant that he was able to celebrate both days.

Another special thing was the way his mother spelled his name – he always wanted to ensure everyone knew to spell his name with two E’s, instead of the more common spelling of Kevin. These small details were just some examples of Keven’s individuality and the way he lived life on his own terms.

Keven joined the Royal Canadian Air Force at a young age and served in a variety of roles for 20 years, earning the respect and admiration of his fellow airmen. He then went on to work for Canadian Pacific Airlines in Richmond as a mechanic and NDT technician, retiring at the early age of 56.

He always bragged that he was retired for longer than he had worked.

Keven had a particular love for fly fishing and was a self-taught master of the sport. He spent countless hours tying flies, meticulously crafting each one to match the insects that the fish were feeding on.

Keven loved to share his knowledge with others and was always willing to teach new anglers. His passion for the sport was evident in the way his eyes would light up as he spoke about it.

Hiking was another great love of Keven’s. He enjoyed exploring new trails and immersing himself in the natural beauty of the landscape. He was known for his adventurous spirit and his willingness to tackle challenging hikes.

Keven was also an avid photographer, and he had a keen eye for capturing the beauty of the world around him. He would often take his camera with him on his outdoor adventures, capturing stunning images of landscapes, wildlife, and flowers. His photographs and yearly calendars were a testament to his creative spirit.

Keven was known for his kindness and generosity. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was a friend to many. His warmth and infectious smile made everyone feel welcome, and he had a special way of bringing people together.

Keven’s legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew and loved him. Obituary