1928-2020 ~ It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my mother Lillian.

My mother grew up in Smokey Lake, Alberta. Then when she married Peter Gordiash they lived in Edmonton, where Mom worked as a seamstress at GWG for many years. They moved to retire in Vernon in the 1970’s.

Mom was a very kind & generous person, very soft spoken, with a sweet smile that would warm your heart. Being a charitable person, she volunteered at the Salvation Army for many years, as well as the Schubert Center for a time.

Mom loved gardening and especially her roses, which flourished under her care. She also enjoyed getting together with her lady friends; the coffee gang.

Lillian leaves behind 2 sisters Ann and Nancy in Edmonton. 8 nieces, and 3 nephews as well as her only daughter Brenda.

Lillian died Dec. 26 at the age of 92 in the Vernon Hospital with her dedicated & loving daughter by her side.

” We will all miss you Mom, Until we meet again. “

Due to COVID a private memorial will be held at a later date.Obituary