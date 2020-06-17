June 17, 2020

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of a Beautiful Lady, Loretta Nixon at the age of 81 years.

Loretta will forever be remembered by the Love of her life, Gordon Nixon to whom she was married for over 60 years, her daughter Elaine (Orlando), her Grandson Cody, two Granddaughters Kimberly and Skyler and her Great Granddaughter Sophia.

Loretta has been reunited with her Son, Glenn Nixon in heaven.

She will be lovingly remembered by her Sisters, Brother, numerous Nieces and Nephews, extended family and Dear friends.

Loretta led a very active and fulfilling life that involved numerous activities, travel, and special times spent with wonderful friends.

A celebration of life will be planned for a future date when everyone is able to come together. The family would like to thank Dr. Harper for all of his care and compassion, it is greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society in her name.

Arrangements in care of Pleasant Valley Funeral Home, Vernon, BC. 250-542-4333Obituary