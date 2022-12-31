Lorraine Katherine Blake (nee Doyle)

December 31, 2022

In Loving Memory ~

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Lorraine Blake, at the age of 72 on December 31st, 2021.

Lorraine will be deeply missed by her 3 sons Gerry (Theresa), Jason (Wendy), Sylvan and her grandchildren Cole, Jenelle, Paige, Liam and Sylver. Along with her sister Lorna and brothers Larry (Dolly), Lorne (Jackie) and Lee (Carol), nieces, nephews and friends of many years.

Lorraine was welcomed on the other side by her parents Harold and Barbara Doyle of Nakusp, BC.

The family would also like to thank the North Okanagan Hospice in Vernon and Dr. Diana Peters for their compassion and care during this very difficult time. As per Lorraine’s wishes, there will be no funeral service held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Society or North Okanagan Hospice Society.Obituary