November 23, 1934 – December 31, 2020

It is with great sadness that the children of Margaret Charlotte Ross announce her passing this past December 31, 2019. Margaret was in Marjorie Willoughby Hospice in Kamloops the last few days of her life surrounded by family close friends. During these visits there was always a bottle of wine brought out so Margaret could enjoy her favourite drink of winespritzers.

Margaret was born in Prince Rupert, B.C. in 1934 as Margaret Charlotte Horne. Her mother Irene Horne raised her and her younger sister Marion as a single mother. Margaret attended school in Prince Rupert and later became a telephone operator for Prince Rupert Telephone Company. It was in school that she first met Frank Clapp. They married in Prince Rupert in 1952.

Margaret and Frank decided to start a family. Over the next several years they adopted two baby boys and two baby girls. Frank’s job as manager of Kelly Douglas took the family to Quesnel, Prince George and Vernon. Margaret became a widow in 1979 when Frank passed away suddenly.

Margaret enjoyed going to the Legion with friends, and it was there she met Ted Ross. They married in 1986 and lived happily together in Vernon until Ted’s death in October 1992.

Gardening was a real passion of Margaret’s. Other hobbies Margaret enjoyed were artex, knitting, crochetting, sewing, and cross stitching. She also painted beautiful pictures on canvas. Margaret was artistic and talented in all her hobbies.

Margaret will be lovingly remembered and missed by sons Ken Clapp, Mike Clapp (Monique), daughters Lori Clapp and Susan Kashuba, along with all her grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 26 2020 at 1pm at Pleasant Valley

Cemetery. Family Members only.Obituary