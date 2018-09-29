June 14, 1928 – September 29, 2018

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to a sweet lady, Marie Magdalena Primus (nee Merkosky). She has peacefully moved on to her eternal home.

Sweet Marie will be joyfully greeted by her husband Ben, her parents (Joseph & Elizabeth Merkosky), in-laws (Frank & Anna Primus), her brothers (John, Ollie, Mike, Jake, Leo, Nick, Pete, Alex & Joey), her son-in-law, David Ceaser and grandson, Shawn Bailie; when she reaches those pearly gates.

“What a time they will have over there.”

Marie & Ben moved from Leroy, Saskatchewan to Prince George in 1965. Marie sold Avon, then Nutri-Metics and worked at Woodwards for many years. They moved to Vernon in 1980 and resided there until they returned to Prince George in 2007. Marie was a resident at Parkside Care Home since 2016.

Her children; Larry (Georgia),Doug (Sharon), Joan, Allan (Martha), Rick, Dale (Chris), Frank, Romay (Lynn), Greg (Bev), Diane (Werner), Corey, Beth (Dale), her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren, her sister, Cecelia Taphorn and uncountable numbers of nieces, nephews and friends, will certainly miss this beautiful soul.

A Memorial Service will be held for Marie at the Prince George Funeral Chapel, 1014 Douglas Street, on Saturday, October 6th at 2:00 pm.

Prince George Funeral Chapel