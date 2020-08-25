Marilyn Marie Devaleriola

1943-2020 ~ Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Friend and Neighbour Marilyn passed peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. In keeping with her wishes, a small graveside gathering will be attended by Family and Friends at a future date. Obituary

