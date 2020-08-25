1943-2020 ~ Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Friend and Neighbour Marilyn passed peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. In keeping with her wishes, a small graveside gathering will be attended by Family and Friends at a future date. Obituary
- Search
- Home
- ROOTSandBLUES Festival
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map