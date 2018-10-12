October 12, 2018

The family of Marlene Mae Odenbach is sad to announce that Marlene, surrounded by family, has passed away at the age of 80 at Noric House.

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard; five children: Yvonne Polson, Linda Spagnol, Cynthia Dittrick (Stuart), Sandy Tanner (Scott), Larry Odenbach; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Noric House for their care and support of our mother.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pleasant Valley Dignity Funeral Home, 4303 P.V. Road, Vernon, B.C. V1T 4M4 Phone: (250) 542-4333. Condolences may be offered at pleasantvalleyfh.com.

