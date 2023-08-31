In Loving Memory ~

It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Andrew.

A wife, a mother, a grandma too.

This is the legacy we have from you.

You taught us to love and how to fight.

You gave us might.

A stronger person would be hard to find.

And in your heart, you were always kind.

You fought for us all in one way or another.

Not just as a wife not just as a mother.

For all of us you gave your best.

That time had come for you to rest.

You went in peace, you’ve earned your sleep.

Your love in our hearts, we’ll eternally keep.

Mary has gone now to her Lord to be reunited with her husband of 65 years, Peter.

She leaves behind her children Mike (Pat), Kathy (Philip), Bob (Shelley), Leslie (Gerry) and Heather (Vern); grandchildren Anthony, Nicole, Jennifer, Michelle (Brandon) and Christina; great-grandchild Eleanor.

A Celebration of Mary’s life will be held for close family at a later date.

Obituary