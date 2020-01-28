November 25, 1930 – January 28, 2020

Celeste Mendes, born November 25, 1930 in Caladas Da Rainha, Portugal, passed away early in the morning on January 28, 2020. Celeste was predeceased by her husband Albertino Mendes and leaves behind her son Joe (Lynda) four grandchildren Jennifer (Mike), Peter (Crystal), John and Laura and six great grandchildren. Celeste grew up in Portugal with her three siblings and at the age of 15 met Albertino who would later become her husband. After a few years of marriage Albertino set off to Canada to create a more stable life for them leaving Celeste behind to raise Joe alone with the help of extended family. In 1964, on Christmas Eve, Celeste and Joe left the warm weather of Portugal and moved to Kitimat, B.C. where the snow seemed to be as tall as they were. With this move she learned a new way of life, a new language and a new culture and if you knew her you know she rose to this challenge excitedly. Celeste was known for working hard and helping those around her as well as being stubborn, which of course helped her to work even harder. Very little defeated her, if there was a challenge she would rise to the occasion and tackle it. Celeste and Albertino shared a passion of tending their garden in Coldstream. They loved to share their bounty with friends and neighbors and she always packed boxes of cherries, preserves and anything else that grew in her garden for her son and grandkids. Celeste’s other passions included sewing, arts and crafts and the church. She was always happy to help people with their sewing projects or crocheting something new. She took great joy in decorating the church with flowers, many times with ones she grew in her garden. She always gave more than she would take. She loved her family, especially Joe, and was so happy that she was a grandmother many times over. No matter if they visited her or she visited them she always made special treats for her family to share, she always put in the work. She also loved her friends and I am sure she put in the same work for them. Celeste is loved and she will be missed. Vigil Prayers will be held at 5 pm on January 31, 2020 at Our Lady of the Valley (10102 Middleton Drive, Coldstream, BC). The Funeral Mass will be held at 1 pm on February 1, 2020 at Our Lady of the Valley. Reception at church to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Carmelite Nuns of Armstrong, Breast Cancer Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

