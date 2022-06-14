Nancy (Nickiforek, Kucherak) Woycie Houski

June 14, 2022
In loving memory ~
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy Woycie Houski at the age of 100 years.
A Funeral service will be held on June 22, 2022 at Pleasant Valley funeral Home, 4303 Pleasant Valley Road.
Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m.
Obituary

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries