Nancy (Nickiforek, Kucherak) Woycie Houski













June 14, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy Woycie Houski at the age of 100 years.

A Funeral service will be held on June 22, 2022 at Pleasant Valley funeral Home, 4303 Pleasant Valley Road.

Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Obituary