May 1, 2019

June 1924 – April 2019. It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Norbert Richard Kohlen.

He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, just a couple months before his 95th birthday. Norbert is survived by his wife Rita Kohlen, five of his children, nine grandchildren, and a great grandson.

Norbert was an avid fisherman and hunter with a passion for the outdoors. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered for his kind soul, quick witted humour, and love of being with his family.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Church in Vernon on May 11th at 1 pm, reception to follow.

For any additional information please contact 778-960-4913.