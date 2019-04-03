June 22, 1935 – April 3, 2019

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Norman “Norm” Roy Paull on April 3, 2019 at the age of 83 in Armstrong, BC.

Norm was born on June 22, 1935 in Vancouver, BC to Roy and Arlene Paull. He grew up in Burnaby, BC where after school he worked in a bowling alley setting pins and in a small corner store where he delivered groceries to customers. During this time, he met his best friend, Bruce where they both spent two summers working on his Uncle Dennis’s farm in Armstrong. This is where he met the love of his life, Helen. Helen and Norm have been married close to 62 years. Norm worked as a manager of Super Value in the lower mainland before they moved up to Armstrong in 1969 where he worked at Consumers Glass for 28 years as a foreman for the “packing floor”. They have three children: Michael, Sharon and Norman “Glen”. Armstrong has been home for 50 years at the same house where Norm and Helen made many lifelong friends amongst their community. Norm was on the committee that put in artificial ice in the Hassen Arena and was president of the Steele Springs Water District for many years.

Norm liked gardening, reading western books, bowling, puzzles, fishing, watching sports, camping with family and traveling. Norm has been to California, Alaska, England, Minot-North Dakota, Hawaii and Europe. In retirement, Norm picked up several hobbies including wood-working, macrame chairs, crib at Armstrong Activity Centre and Bingo at Green Valley Estates.

He is survived by his wife Helen, children: Michael (Terry), Sharon, Norm “Glen” (Lynn), grandchildren: Chantelle (Scott), Melea (Kevin), Jonathon (Alison), Stephanie (Gineil) and Ashley (Howie) as well as one great grandchild Kinley (Chantelle & Scott) and sister Irene Verwey (Bill), sister-in-law Ruth Peterson (Marvin) and brother-in-law Lloyd Weeks (Judy).

