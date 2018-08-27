Orest “Proky” Prokopetz

October 28, 1937 – August 27, 2018

Born on October 28, 1937 in Watson, Saskatchewan, Orest was also known as Proky, Ukrainian Bush Boss, and best known to his grandsons Rick and Mike as “Giant Grandpa.”

Orest is survived by his mother Jean of Armstrong; his son Jack (and friend Rhea); sisters Delores, Grace, and Marj (Merv); brothers Gordon (Joan) and Bruce (Valerie); grandsons Rick (Deanna) and Mike (Brandi); great- grandchildren Maverick, Rowan, and Violet. Orest will also be missed by his best friend Ed Gaidica, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pleasant Valley Funeral Home4303 Pleasant Valley Rd, Vernon,