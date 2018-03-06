Patricia Johnson (nee Hill)

May 9, 1933 – Mar 6, 2018

Sadly, Pat passed away on March 6, 2018 after a long struggle with illness.

Pat was born May 9, 1933 in Nelson B.C. She was the youngest of three Jarvis sisters. Her elder siblings were Annie and Margret. The whole clan grew up in Fruitvale, a small community near Trail B.C. One of Pat’s first jobs was to gather eggs on the family farm.

She always wanted to be a nurse, but the early passing of her parents meant that a college education was not fiscally possible. Instead she became a receptionist in a Doctor’s office and later worked in Medical records at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Pat met Lloyd Hill, an automotive mechanic in Trail. They had a very happy marriage for over 30 years until Lloyd passed away in 1990. A decade later Pat met another wonderful man, Norman Johnson. Norman was a retired ophthalmologist from Chase, B.C. Sadly, Norman passed away in 2009.

During her retirement, Pat kept extremely busy on the VGH auxiliary as well as the Anglican Church Women’s auxiliary, serving as President of both organizations at times. She became extremely interested in genealogy and worked on the Hill, Jarvis and Dunk family trees. Crossword puzzles and knitting were two other pastimes. In the summer she loved swimming. She also loved keeping tabs on her grandchildren.

Pat leaves behind three sons Larry (Marie), Brian and Dale as well as one daughter Lynn Nuyens. There are many grandchildren Michelle (David) Murphy, Nicole (Ross) Wightman; Sadie, Callie, Emma and Tess Nuyens; Troy (Ashley) and Kyle Hill and Ami (Dylan) Cunliffe. Currently there are six great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday March 17, 2018 at All Saints Anglican Church, 3205-27 Street at 1:00 PM followed by a reception at the Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall, 9909 Kalamalka Lake Road.

The family wishes to thank the kindness and professionalism of Pleasant Valley Manor.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

