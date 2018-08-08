Phyllis Maria Allan

December 23, 1919 – August 8, 2018

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Phyl will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters: Marlene Stevenson (Andrew) and Judi Sponarski; 6 grandchildren: Jen Surkan (Stacey) of Lethbridge, Carly Sponarski (Joe) of Maine, USA, John Sponarski (Kelsey) of Vancouver, Krista Jackson (J.D.) of Virginia, USA, Justin Stevenson of Vernon and Delton Machnau of Vernon; great grandchild Theodore; nieces and nephews; and her dear friend John Boag.

Predeceased by the love of her life Jack Allan who she was married to for 44 years and Alex Bailey, her loving partner for 13 years. Also predeceased by her grandchildren: Randal Surkan and Kelsey Machnau (Surkan), siblings and parents.

Born and raised in Sardis, BC, Phyl and Jack moved to Armstrong in 1958 where she fell in love with the community and the people. She sold Avon for 55 years and was chief adult advisor of Teen Town for 12 years. Phyl loved dancing, music, golf, bowling and playing cards. She cherished her family and friends and was always positive and young at heart, telling everyone that she was not going to get old until she was 100.

In lieu of flowers, please live as Phyl did, by affirming your love to one another each and every day. Those who wish to make a donation in Phyl’s memory may do so to the Vernon Restholm (2808 35th St., Vernon, BC V1T 6B5).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday Aug. 15, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Alternatives Funeral Home (2980 Smith Drive, Armstrong, BC, 250-546- 7237). Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www. MyAlternatives.ca.

“We love you and will forever hold you in our hearts”

Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services, Armstrong 250-546-7237 & Vernon 250-558-0866.

Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services