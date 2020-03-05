October 16, 1951 – March 5, 2020

It is with profound sadness that the family of Randy Bruce Charest announce his passing on March 5, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 68 years. Randy was born on October 16, 1951 in Duncan, BC. His family settled in Lumby in 1955 where he remained for the most of his life. Over the years, Randy worked in the local sawmills, drove truck for Wally Chaput, Ohashi Brothers and the Department of Highways until he was injured on the job which brought him to an early retirement in 1986.

Randy will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Angelina McNeil, his brothers Raymond (Donna), David, Garry, Joe and his sisters Beverley Melvin (Wayne Wikman), Grace Sandberg (Randy) and Gail Quibell (Cecil) along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Rayfield and Margaret Charest and special uncles Louis and Urbain Charest. As per Randy’s request, there will be no service.

The family will be announcing a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Randy to the North Okanagan Hospice Society (3506 27th Avenue, Vernon, BC V1T 1S4).

