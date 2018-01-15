Sep 2, 1934 – Jan 15, 2018

It is with heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of Richard Gordon Peacock on January 15, 2018 in Vernon, BC.

He was born on September 2, 1934 in England and moved to Vernon in 1952 before moving to Armstrong in 1984. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his pheasants, chickens and emu “Mu”.

He is survived by his loving wife Pat, daughters: Barbara Gray (Clive) of Lumby, Maureen Arbuckle (Gary) of Armstrong and Dorothy Tordoff (Byron) of Armstrong; grandchildren: Davis, Andy, Mitchell, Lynnal, Nikki, Walt, Gordon and Daniel; several great grandchildren, extended family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Gordon to the Armstrong Ladies Club. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services (2980 Smith Drive, Armstrong).

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.MyAlternatives.ca.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to ALTERNATIVES FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, Armstrong 250-546-7237 & Vernon 250-558-0866.

