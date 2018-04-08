Rosalie Ellen Raycraft Mittelsteadt (nee Schneider)

Sep 29, 1923 – Apr 8, 2018

Rosalie Ellen Raycraft (nee Schneider) was born on September 29th, 1923 in Imperial, Saskatchewan and was called Home to be with her Lord on April 8th, 2018 at the age of 94 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Doug, to whom she was married for 30 years; one daughter, Renah (Lloyd) Woods; one son, Brian Mittelsteadt; one granddaughter, Diana Mittelsteadt; four grandsons, Tyler, Chris, Kelly and Ryley Mittelsteadt; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alma Cousins and Violet Froelich; one brother, Wilfred (Alta) Schneider; numerous extended family members and Doug’s family.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilhelm Mittelsteadt and one brother, Edwin Schneider.

Those wishing to pay their last respects to Ellen may do so at Bethel Funeral Chapel on Thursday, April 12th, 2018 from 7:00-8:00 P.M. The Funeral Service will be held at Bethel Funeral Chapel on Friday, April 13th, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor David Hunter officiating.

A Reception will follow in the Bethel Tea Room. At the conclusion of the Reception interment will take place in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy, those who wish to do so may send donations in memory of Ellen to the charity of their choice.

Funeral arrangements have been made with BETHEL FUNERAL CHAPEL LTD., 5605-27th Street, Vernon, B.C. V1T 8Z5, 250-542-1187.