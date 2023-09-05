Sharon Kay Eyford

In Loving Memory ~
January 20th, 1940 – July 26th, 2023
A gathering to remember and honor Sharon’s life will take place in the Community Center at Desert Cove Estates on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 at 1:00 pm.
Those wishing to do so may send donations in memory of Sharon to either the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, 2101-32nd Street, Vernon, B.C. V1T 5L2 or to the Vernon SPCA, 4900 Haney Road, Vernon, B.C. V1H 1P6.
